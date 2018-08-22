3 Ways to Make the Perfect Grilled Porchetta

Porchetta on the grill? You bet! There’s no better way to impress your guests at your backyard gatherings. Porchetta – a boneless, skin-on pork roast stuffed with herbs – is a delicious Italian culinary tradition. This recipe uses our exclusive porcelet loin and offers 3 ways to prepare this show-stopping dish. We chose porcelet, from milk-fed piglets, because it’s the most tender, sweetest pork imaginable.

Shop all porcelet cuts and learn more about this extraordinary pork, available exclusively at dartagnan.com. Read on for the porchetta recipe.

Grilled Porcelet Porchetta with Gremolata

Here we highlight 3 different methods for cooking this beautiful pork dish alfresco. A citrus gremolata adds bright, fresh flavor to our succulent milk-fed porcelet. It takes some patience, but this dish is definitely worth it.

Ingredients

1 Porcelet Loin Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 5 cloves garlic, minced Zest of 1 organic lemon Zest of 1 organic orange ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley 1 tablespoon olive oil



Preparation

Debone the porcelet loin: Lay the loin skin-down on a work surface and using a sharp boning knife, remove the tenderloin. Running the knife alongside the backbone, gently pull and separate the tenderloin; trim excess fat and silverskin. Reserve. Stand the porcelet on end so the ribs are vertical, facing up. Run your knife alongside the bones in between the ribs and eye meat. Continue to separate the meat, following the contour of the bones, until the loin is completely free of the bones. Remove any small pieces of the shoulder blade bone at the butt end, if needed. Using your fingers, feel all over the loin, trimming any stray bone fragments, if needed. Trim excess connective tissue and loose fat. Reserve bones and trim for another use. With the skin side down, season the porcelet liberally with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, stir together garlic, lemon zest, orange zest, parsley, and olive oil. Rub paste evenly all over the meat. Place the reserved tenderloin in the center of the loin where the meat is slightly thinner, to even out. Starting at long end, roll the porcelet into a tight log shape and secure with butcher’s string at 1” intervals. Using a sharp paring knife, score the rind all the way around the log in 1” intervals, in between the string, being careful to only cut through skin and fat, not the meat. (The porcelet can be made ahead up to this point, if desired. Cover the porchetta and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Remove from the refrigerator an hour before you’re ready to cook to take the chill off.) Season outside of the porchetta with salt and pepper.



Porchetta on an elevated rack:

Preheat grill to 300 degrees F. Place porchetta on rack with a foil-lined baking pan positioned underneath to catch fat and drippings. Close cover and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 140 degrees F, about 2-2½ hours. Remove from the grill, rest for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, raise grill temp to high. Place porchetta back on the grill and cook with the lid open until skin is blistered and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the grill and rest for about 20 minutes. Using a serrated knife cut porchetta into 1” slices. Serve.

Porchetta with a rotisserie attachment:

Preheat grill to 300 degrees F. Run spit through the middle of porchetta, securing ends with rotisserie forks. Attach to the rotisserie with a foil-lined baking pan positioned underneath to catch fat and drippings. Cover and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the porchetta registers 140 degrees F, about 2 – 2½ hours. Raise the grill to high and with the lid open cook until skin is blistered and bubbling, about 10 minutes more. Remove from the grill and rest for about 20 minutes. Remove spit, using a serrated knife cut porchetta into 1” slices. Serve.

Porchetta with indirect heat method:

Using burners on one side of the grill only, preheat grill to 300 degrees F. Place porchetta over the side of the grill that is NOT lit. Close cover and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 140 degrees F, about 2-2½ hours. (Check occasionally for flare-ups and use a spray bottle, if needed.) Remove from the grill, rest for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, raise grill temp to high. Place porchetta back on the grill over direct heat and cook with the lid open until skin is blistered and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the grill and rest for about 20 minutes. Using a serrated knife cut porchetta into 1” slices. Serve.

About Our Porcelet

Porcelet is milk-fed piglet – exclusively available in the U.S. at D’Artagnan- from a small family farm in Quebec that follows European protocols, feeding Yorkshire-breed piglets a proprietary milk formula that allows them to thrive and grow larger than the average suckling pig. They provide the best environment for the piglets, use humane standards and no added antibiotics, hormones, or growth stimulants. Porcelet is the most tender, sweetest pork you’ll ever taste. Shop porcelet here.

