What Are Chefs Cooking with Duck Legs?

We love sharing photos of our products that chefs post on Instagram. Lately, we noticed the under-appreciated duck leg getting some love. We scrolled through our feed (getting hungrier by the minute) to see how many dazzling duck leg dishes we could find. Here are some highlights to inspire you to include duck leg confit or roasted duck legs in your next meal.

Do you cook duck legs at home? Or do you prefer duck breast? Tell us in the comments.

Shop our wide selection of duck including the convenient duck leg confit (a weeknight favorite).

Forbidden Root – Duck Confit

Chef Dan Weiland at Forbidden Root – a craft brewery and restaurant in Chicago – gave us a peek at his curing process for the raw duck legs that eventually become confit.

And the beautifully presented crispy duck leg at Forbidden Root…

Lotus Farm to Table – Rohan Duck

Lotus Farm to Table in Media, PA served up this dish of seared Rohan duck breast and confit leg for a study in textures and flavor.

(revolver) – Glazed Rohan Duck Leg

The name (revolver) refers to the constantly changing menu at this unique restaurant in Hamtramck, MI. They work with a revolving cast of guest chefs who are responsible for designing, sourcing, and preparing the meals that are served communally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. What a beautiful plate this is!

Leslie McDonald – Home Cook

See how easy it is to use our fully-cooked duck confit? Check out Leslie meal planning posts @balanced_life_leslie on Instagram. She shared this photo from her e-book Rooted with Love, and here’s her recipe for bacon wrapped asparagus, butternut squash bone broth purée with broiled duck confit leg so you can make this at home.

Learn about duck confit on our blog and get more duck confit cooking inspirations.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.