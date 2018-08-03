Don’t Miss Our 10 Most Shared Recipes of July

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in July. No surprise that buttermilk fried chicken leads the pack – it’s the perfect summer backyard meal. Our exclusive porcelet, milk-fed piglet, ranks with two recipes, one for very simple carnitas and another for a dramatic roasted rack. There’s always room for bacon and foie gras on the top ten, and they account for half the list this month!

Which of these are your favorites? Have you made any of them? If not, try your hand this month and let us know how you enjoy them.

Shop dartagnan.com for chef-quality ingredients to make every meal more incredible.

Summer is coming to an end! What are you cooking this month for the last hurrah? Tell us in the comments.

