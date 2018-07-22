You’ve Won’t Believe These Chef Photos of Foie Gras Artistry

We’re always looking at food. If you’re like us, join the fun on Instagram and get a view into the many kitchens – professional and home – that serve D’Artagnan products. For this post, we rounded up several impressive foie gras preparations to show you what some of our chef clients work are doing with this unique ingredient.

Don’t be intimidated! Foie gras is surprisingly easy to work with at home when you use our raw foie gras slices, ready-to-eat foie gras torchon, award-winning medallion of foie gras with black truffles, or terrine of foie gras. New to the game? Read our post and learn how to sear foie gras like a chef.

Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry.

Chef/Owner Yianni Arhontoulis arranged a beautifully geometric plate of foie gras terrine with grilled strawberries and hazelnuts at his restaurant in Philadelphia, PA.

The luminous beauty of Chef Daniel Humm‘s foie gras torchon marinated with strawberry and black pepper is captured by food photographer Francesco Tonelli.

Chef Tim Lanza’s summery plate of seared foie gras with watercress, peaches, almonds, and marigolds is on the menu now at the elegant art deco eatery in Philadelphia.

Chef Chad Bowser‘s Instagram feed is full of well-photographed and expertly plated dishes. Duck fat shishito peppers with seared foie gras, duck chicharron, and carrot pickles is an example of his vibrant creativity. The textures look like a lot of fun!

Something exciting is happening in Dallas, TX. Chef Peja Krstic is creating modernist Vietnamese cuisine and sharing pics of plates on his Instagram feed. Take this lemongrass caramel and curry foie gras torchon with grilled avocado and dill nuoc cham compressed cucumbers and tempura basil as an example of the tantalizing menu.

Did you know? D’Artagnan introduced fresh, domestically produced foie gras to the United States in 1985. And we are still known for having the best stuff on the market.

Featured photo: Restaurant Daniel, NYC: Mosaic of Poularde and Foie Gras – Morel Gelée, Louisiana Crayfish, Wild Mustard, Pickled Ramps, Nettle Oil

