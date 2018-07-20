Party Perfect: 3 Easy Ways to Enjoy Charcuterie

Charcuterie is an all-star favorite, perfect for entertaining, gifting, and snacking. Because it is fully cooked, cured or smoked by definition, charcuterie is easy to enjoy any time of the year, with no cooking required. And now we have a new way to enjoy it!

We’ve taken the guesswork out of serving charcuterie. Our new gift boxes are jam-packed with a variety of artisanal treats for food lovers and are designed to provide charcuterie for 4, 8 or 12 people. Simply add mustard, cornichons, olives, and some bread or crackers to make it a party. Wine is definitely encouraged. Read on for the tasty selections.

Give any of our charcuterie samplers as a hostess gift when you are invited to a summer gathering, send ahead to a vacation home or Airbnb, or pack in a picnic basket and head for the hills. It’s always a good time for charcuterie! Shop the collection now.

What are your favorite ways to enjoy charcuterie? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.