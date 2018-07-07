Don’t Miss Our 10 Most Shared Recipes from June

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in June. It was a bacon loaded month, with bacon jam, bacon scones, BLT salad and bacon wrapped dates getting a lot of attention. Sweetbreads even made the list, which was unexpected. The slow-cooked pork and beef recipes are great for summer entertaining (hello, tacos). Which of these are your favorites? Have you made any of them? If not, try your hand this month and let us know how you enjoy them.

Shop dartagnan.com for chef-quality ingredients to make every meal more incredible.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.