Have You Tried Any of Our 10 Most Shared Recipes?

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in March. From classic comfort foods like cassoulet and coq au vin to early spring favorites with lamb and morels, this list offers a recipe for every taste. March is an unpredictable month, where warming foods, as well as light refreshing dishes, might be appropriate.

Are any of your favorites on the list? If not, it’s time to try some of these dishes and find a new go-to recipe. 

1. Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata

roast-boneless-leg-of-lamb-holiday-recipe
Our bone-in leg of lamb also got a lot of attention in March, likely because of an early Easter.

2. Potato & Leek Gratin with Pancetta

potato-leek-pancetta-gratin-recipe
The perfect creamy side dish. Period.

3. Eric Ripert’s Coq Au Vin

eric-ripert-coq-au-vin-recipe
Eric Ripert’s coq au vin recipe is a classic everyone should try.

4. Pan-Seared Veal Chops with Citrus-Herb Butter

veal-chops-with-citrus-herb-butter-recipe
An easy weeknight dinner that feels like a special occasion.

5. Roast Chicken with Bacon & Morels

chicken-with-morels-and-bacon-recipe
Spring is morel season and this recipe should be your list.

6. Cassoulet D’Artagnan

Cassoulet in Cassole
The one true cassoulet: a holy grail for serious cooks and simpler than it looks.

7. Thomas Keller’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Thomas Keller_Ad Hoc at Home_Fried Chicken
The internet has been wild about Thomas Keller’s fried chicken for some time.

8. Mushroom Grain Salad with Pancetta

mushroom-barley-pancetta-salad-recipe-HI RES
A tasty side dish or a main with the addition of an egg on top – this one’s a winner.

9. Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes

duck-fat-roasted-potatoes-recipe
Duck fat makes the best roasted potatoes ever. Try it, you’ll see.

10. Foie Gras Cream Puffs with Black Truffle

foie-gras-cream-puffs-recipe
Silky foie gras is the creamy surprise in these pastry puffs.

That’s what you’ve been sharing and pinning this March. We’re glad you share our interest in cooking great food. What will you make next?

