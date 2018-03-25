3 Easter Mains That Are Not Ham

While ham is a classic choice for Easter dinner (and we love it!) there are plenty of fresh ideas if you think outside the smokehouse. With so many delightful options for the entree dish at your holiday table, why make the same thing every year? Here we offer 3 festive recipes that are simple to make and sure to please your family and guests.

Read on for the best non-ham choices for Easter dinner.

1. Berkshire Pork Petite Crown Roast When you special order a pork crown roast from your butcher, they’re often just 2 racks put together, making them impractical for a smaller gathering. Here’s straightforward instruction for a small crown roast made with our 10-rib rack which serves about 6 people. Berkshire pork is so juicy and flavorful, you need very little seasoning besides salt, pepper, and a few herbs. We find that the reverse sear method of cooking provides the absolute best results for this cut. 2. Roasted Rabbit with Mustard Sauce Rabbit is the perfect choice for Easter dinner (bunny jokes aside), as its mild flavor and delicate texture appeal to everyone. This easy roasting recipe takes little effort and yields serving-sized rabbit in a flavorful sauce. David Tanis, former head chef at Chez Panisse, prefers the pungency of French Dijon mustard in this recipe from his book A Platter of Figs and Other Recipes. Get the good stuff for this one! 3. Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata Lamb is another classic choice for Easter, and this simply seasoned, butterflied leg of lamb is tasty and easy to prepare. The gremolata-style condiment is packed with fresh mint and citrus, lending bright, fresh flavor (who needs mint jelly?). Rolling and tying the roast allows for even cooking and makes carving a cinch. Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life. Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

