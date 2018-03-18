How to Choose the Best Leg of Lamb

A leg of lamb is the perfect choice for a holiday meal, from Christmas to Easter and beyond. Even a Sunday dinner is better with leg of lamb on the table. This mouthwatering roast is easy to cook, impressive to serve, and satisfies a large dinner party.

We offer four different types of leg of lamb, each of which is perfect for serving to a gathering of friends and family any time of the year. Below you can compare the four and find the leg of lamb best for your table. Everyone has their personal preference. Like most things, it’s simply a matter of taste.

Salt Meadow Lamb Bone-In Leg

Our exclusive Salt Meadow Lamb is exceptionally tender and mild, rosy in color and exquisitely flavored. Young lambs (no more than 6 months) are raised on a small farm in Quebec, with a special diet consisting of grass, grain and seaweed to replicate the pré-salé lamb from Normandy, France, renowned for moist and tender meat. Salt Meadow is unlike any other lamb you have tasted and can be simply roasted with little adornment to best enjoy the exquisite texture and flavor.

This 7.5 lb. average bone-in leg will serve 8-10 people and will satisfy the most discerning of lamb lovers.

Grass-Fed Australian Bone-In Leg of Lamb

Australians know lamb; they eat far more of it than we do. That’s why they raise such tasty lamb with humane methods, on open pastures, eating only grass. This bone-in leg of lamb is fit to be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering and will impress with every tender mouthful. Roasted lamb on the bone makes a festive presentation, and the full flavor holds up to strong seasonings, like the classic garlic and rosemary combination.

The 6 lb. leg will serve a party of 8-10 at any holiday dinner or gathering.

Domestic Bone-In Leg of Lamb

While lambs are plentiful in the Rocky Mountains, it’s not easy to find them being raised without antibiotics or hormones. Our cooperative of ranchers is the rare exception; their careful husbandry and shepherding methods provide a stress-free environment and a diet of high-altitude grasses along with grain. The result is lamb of superior tenderness and fresh, full flavor, much milder than 100% grass-fed lamb.

The hefty 8-10 lb. average means you can feed a hungry crowd of 10-12 people.

Grass-Fed Australian Boneless Leg of Lamb

This 100% grass-fed lamb is humanely-raised on open pastures in Australia for a superior quality meat that is both tender and flavorful, but not gamey. A boneless leg of lamb has several advantages: perfect to stuff with herbs and garlic, it roasts much faster, is easier to work with and carving it into neat slices is a breeze. Serve with a citrusy vinaigrette or mint sauce to counterbalance the richness of flavor.

The 4.5 to 6 lb. leg of lamb will serve 8-10 people.

Whichever you choose, we hope you will enjoy a leg of lamb dinner soon.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.