The Ultimate Dish to Impress Your Easter Guests

Porcelet is a perfect choice for the holiday table, especially at Easter. What’s so special about it? This is suckling pig taken to the next level, raised on milk alone, to produce the most succulent pork imaginable. Available exclusively at D’Artagnan, milk-fed porcelet is to pork as veal is to beef. There is nothing else like it on today’s market, and it’s a favorite of many chefs.

Deboned, stuffed, rolled and tied, porchetta makes a beautiful presentation – just right for a holiday dinner. Tom Colicchio makes porchetta with our porcelet, and his recipe and appearance on the Today Show are available here. Read on for the D’Artagnan porchetta recipe, and feast your eyes on exquisite preparations by our chefs.

Shop porcelet cuts only at dartagnan.com.

You don’t need to be a professional chef to make a beautiful porchetta. That said, it does take some basic knife skills and a little patience. Our succulent, milk-fed porcelet loin stays moist while garlic and fresh herbs enhance the clean, pork flavor. Take your time to blister the skin evenly for best results. This porchetta will serve 12, which means it’s perfect for a holiday dinner, and the light, delicate texture is just right for springtime meals.

Chefs are proud to share their creations on Instagram, and here are three exceptional porcelet porchettas from our clients to inspire you.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.