Savory Halloween Treats for Grownups

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy Halloween! We think it’s entirely appropriate for adults to wear costumes and celebrate – but you have to make your own treats. Ringing doorbells will not work past a certain age.

Here are a few of our favorite ideas for a sweet and savory Halloween. These are tricks you can pull out any time of the year; for parties, holidays, or simply an indulgence all your own. Happy Halloween!

Bacon and chocolate go together quite well. We baked strips of our applewood smoked bacon, then dipped them in tempered chocolate and sprinkled with coconut chips, coarse salt, and crushed nuts. Yum! Easy to make at home, and fun to improvise with different toppings.

This bacon-studded, sweet and salty confection is a favorite among D’Artagnan staff, especially around the holidays. It keeps for a long time, so make a big batch and share your booty.

This party-worthy popcorn will satisfy the whole crowd – it’s savory, sweet, salty, crispy, and chewy. The easy recipe can be made ahead of time, for gatherings, movie night, or Halloween parties.

The recipe for these silky, melt-in-your-mouth confections is from Laura Davis of the excellent food blog, Tide & Thyme. Make them as edible gifts, or keep them all for yourself, we won’t judge.

